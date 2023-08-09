Ethereum Layer 2 solution Scroll has issued a warning on Twitter, stating that an increasing number of accounts have been impersonating Scroll on various platforms, such as Twitter, Discord, and Telegram. The company wants to reiterate that there are currently no Scroll tokens, nor are there any airdrops.

To avoid falling prey to these scammers, users are urged to stay vigilant and to be cautious when encountering information related to Scroll tokens or airdrops. It is important to verify the legitimacy of communications and to report any suspicious activity to help protect both themselves and the wider community.