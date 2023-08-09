The Animal Age has announced an official partnership with zkSync, a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. Since the launch of The Animal Age NFT, over 6,000 addresses have interacted on the zkSync Era.

By deploying The Animal Age in the zkSync Era, the partnership aims to leverage its fast and low-cost features to create a bridge for facilitating multi-party collaboration. zkSync Era will provide comprehensive support from various angles, such as technology, cooperation, and marketing.

The collaboration will also introduce developmental games and additional animal-themed NFTs within the zkSync Era, aiming to offer users a more diverse and engaging entertainment experience.