Canadian musician Claire Boucher, known professionally as Grimes, has earned more money from the sale of her non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in February 2021 than she has throughout her entire music career, CoinDesk reports. According to a recent report by Wired, Grimes auctioned a collection of digital artworks, titled "War Nymph," on the NFT marketplace Nifty Gateway, raising over $6 million in just 20 minutes.

NFTs have gained significant momentum in the creative industry over the past year, providing artists a new avenue to monetize their work. The unique, blockchain-based tokens certify digital ownership of an asset, like artwork or music, and can be bought, sold or traded like other forms of collectibles.

The success of Grimes' NFT launch indicates the vast potential of NFTs in the art and music industries, offering new revenue streams for artists and potentially transforming how creative works are bought, sold, and shared.