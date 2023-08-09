The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has approved a trademark application by the American Broadcasting Corporation, CBS, for "STAR TREK CONTINUUM." The application covers encrypted collectibles, NFT-supported artwork, and media related to the iconic science fiction franchise.

In April last year, CBS submitted a trademark application for NFT and metaverse properties for its NFT storage and experience center, "STAR TREK CONTINUUM." The application encompassed online marketplaces for NFT and digital tokens, NFT-backed media, and encrypted collectibles. With USPTO's approval, the broadcasting company can now proceed with its plans involving the integration of NFTs and the metaverse for the Star Trek brand.

