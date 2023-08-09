According to Odaily Planet News, the Public Security Bureau of Yichang City, Hubei Province, has recently cracked a significant virtual currency money laundering case involving a total of 300 million yuan. In the operation, 22 suspects were arrested.

On July 27, over 40 police officers from 16 arresting teams conducted simultaneous actions to detain 17 criminal suspects in Guangshui City, Hubei Province. Nine additional criminal suspects were also apprehended. More than 500,000 yuan in cash, as well as mobile phones, computers, and other devices, were seized on the scene. The authorities further froze more than 30 units, over 200,000 yuan in funds, and virtual currency accounts worth 300,000 yuan.

Currently, 14 criminal suspects, including Fu and Jin, have been detained by the Changyang police on charges of aiding information network criminal activities and covering up and concealing criminal proceeds. The investigation is ongoing, and the case continues to be processed.