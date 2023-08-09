According to Decrypt, Galaxy Digital, a prominent cryptocurrency-focused merchant bank founded by ex-Goldman Sachs partner Michael Novogratz, has reportedly mitigated its losses from Q2, thanks primarily to the resurgent Bitcoin prices.

The firm reported a net comprehensive income of $44.6 million in Q3, following Q2 losses of around $38.5 million. The bank's improved performance can be attributed to the increase in its realized and unrealized gains in digital assets in the third quarter, which amounted to $118.3 million, compared to the $62.9 million reported in Q2.

Galaxy Digital's assets under management (AUM) increased by almost 50% in Q3, reaching $1.454 billion, up from $963 million at the end of Q2. The bank's principal investments and trading businesses posted Q3 revenues of $83.2 million and $29.2 million, respectively—marking an improvement from their Q2 revenues of $51.9 million and $15.5 million.

This positive shift indicates a strong correlation between Galaxy Digital’s performance and the overall cryptocurrency market trends, particularly the price of Bitcoin.