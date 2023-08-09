MPCVault, a non-custodial, multi-signature wallet provider, has disclosed the completion of a $3 million seed funding round in March 2022. Major participants in the round included Fenbushi Capital, Tess Ventures, and Youbi Capital, accompanied by individual investors such as Chen Yizhou, the founder of Renren.com, and Ye Shuhong, the former CFO of Meituan.

MPCVault's wallet technology utilizes multi-party computing to offer a transaction approval scheme, whereby users cannot directly access the complete private key. The wallet requires multiple signatures before approving a transaction, ensuring enhanced security. Furthermore, MPCVault's solution includes a security layer that scans phishing URLs, detects suspicious behavior, checks interactive addresses, and performs semantic analysis and transaction simulation to help users understand the transactions they are signing.

Since launching in January, MPCVault has managed over $500 million in assets and processed more than $1 billion in transfers. The company serves over 100 institutional clients, including cryptocurrency exchanges, venture capital firms, and various Web3 projects.