According to CoinDesk, a new television show called "Next Crypto Gem" is set to bring the excitement and competitiveness of the cryptocurrency world to a global audience. Following a format similar to NBC's popular show "The Apprentice," the program will feature cryptocurrency enthusiasts competing in various challenges for the chance to win investments into their crypto projects.

The "Next Crypto Gem" will highlight the growing interest in digital currencies and their underlying technology while educating viewers on the potential risks and benefits of the sector. Contestants on the show will be evaluated by a panel of judges, which includes experienced industry professionals who will mentor the participants during the competition.

By merging entertainment and education, the show aims to broaden the understanding of cryptocurrency and increase mainstream exposure to the industry. The "Next Crypto Gem" combines the world of reality television with the fast-paced, often volatile landscape of crypto, showcasing both its potential and real-life challenges for newcomers and seasoned investors alike.