According to Cointelegraph, the EOS Network Foundation (ENF) has called on plaintiffs involved in the current $22 million lawsuit settlement with Block.one to drop the case. Block.one, the original seller of EOS during the 2018 $4 billion Initial Coin Offering (ICO), proposed the settlement to resolve alleged damages caused by their "misrepresentations and bad acts."

ENF argues that the $22 million settlement inadequately compensates affected community members and denies participants' rights to file new complaints against Block.one and its founders in the future. The deadline to opt out of the class-action lawsuit is August 29, and the ENF has urged community members to do so, sending a message to Block.one and the court that the settlement is inadequate.

ENF's call comes after its announcement in late July that it is preparing to initiate legal action against Block.one. ENF founder and CEO Yves La Rose believes that this new action could potentially secure higher compensation for plaintiffs.