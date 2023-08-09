A deposit of 30 ETH connected to phishing activity on the Optimism network has been traced to an externally-owned account (EOA) on Tornado Cash.

According to Certik Alert, recently, an EOA with the address 0x15d was identified depositing 30 ETH into the decentralized privacy platform, Tornado Cash. The funds originate from a phishing incident on the Optimism network. Tracking and monitoring the flow of stolen funds helps enhance security and transparency within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. It further highlights the need for vigilance against malicious actors and potential cyberattacks in the space.