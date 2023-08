Amid news of a collaboration between Microsoft and Aptos Labs, the APT token has surged by more than 14% to its current price of $7.7095.

Following a possible partnership between software giant Microsoft and blockchain platform Aptos Labs, the APT token experienced a rapid surge of more than 14% on August 9. As a result, the current price of APT stands at $7.7095. This collaboration could potentially be the catalyst for the notable growth in the token's value.