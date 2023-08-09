Bitcoin's market share increased by 0.12% in a single day, reaching 47.08%, while Ethereum's market share currently stands at 18.16%.

According to Coingecko data, on August 9th, Bitcoin's market share experienced a single-day increase of 0.12%, reaching 47.08%. Ethereum's market share is reported at 18.16%. The third to fifth largest cryptocurrencies by market share are Cardano at 6.80%, Binance Coin at 2.14%, and Ripple at 0.28%, respectively. The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies across the entire network is estimated at $1,231,434,423,155, marking a 1.8% increase in 24 hours.



