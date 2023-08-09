Marathon Digital announces a record mining output of 2,926 BTC in Q2 and increased revenue as the company meets its hash rate target and installs new mining hardware.

According to a report published by Blockworks, Bitcoin mining firm Marathon Digital has installed the necessary hardware to reach its ambitious hash rate target of 23 exahashes per second (EH/s) as it sees steady financial results in Q2. The US-based company increased its hash rate by 54% during the period between April and June, growing from 11.5 EH/s to 17.7 EH/s.

With additional installations in July and early August at its Garden City, Texas site, Marathon achieved its projected 23 EH/s hash rate. According to CEO Fred Thiel, the operation of the installed miners is set to begin. Thiel noted that despite not announcing significant growth plans beyond 23 exahashes, Marathon intends to continue expanding and maintaining its position in the sector.

Throughout Q2, Marathon produced 2,926 BTC, which is a 33% increase from 2,195 BTC in Q1. This figure represented around 3.3% of all available bitcoin rewards in the network during that period. To cover operating costs, Marathon sold 63% of the BTC it mined in Q2, receiving about $23.4 million in gross returns.

However, the company reported a net loss of $21.3 million for the quarter, an increase from the Q1 net loss of approximately $7 million but still a significant improvement on the $212.6 million net loss recorded in Q2 2022. Marathon's total revenue rose from $51 million in Q1 to almost $82 million in Q2.

Looking ahead, Marathon aims for profitability by the next halving in April 2024. Thiel mentioned the possibility of acquiring financially struggling competitors, providing they possess advantageous power purchase agreements or have access to low energy costs and facilities to replace old machines with more efficient ones.