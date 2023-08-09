Bitcoin experienced a surge in price and open interest as it reached a two-week high, marking increased derivative market activity amid a significant announcement by the Federal Reserve.

According to a report published by Blockworks, after several consecutive weeks of stagnant trading, bitcoin (BTC) displayed a significant 3.6% increase, pushing the price above $30,000 for the second time this month. The surge began at around 5 am ET, reaching a 16-day high of over $30,200 by late afternoon, before retreating to settle around $29,800.

This activity coincided with the Federal Reserve's announcement of plans to introduce a "novel activities supervision program" targeting the crypto activities of banks under its regulation within the US.

Data from Coinglass indicates that overall open interest (OI) for bitcoin futures grew by over $1 billion from the previous day, reaching $14.53 billion — the most substantial increase in over a month. The OI increase appeared to be primarily retail-focused, as there was little change in the OI on CME, which often represents institutional trading.

Binance reportedly saw active spot trading while activity on Coinbase remained relatively quiet.

Additionally, aggregate stablecoin open interest witnessed a notable 12.6% spike to $8 billion in under 10 hours, as reported by Coinanalyze.

Some analysts predict that a major price move in either direction could be imminent due to the persistently low volatility environment that has lasted almost a month. If the downward trend continues, the accumulating open interest may come under pressure, potentially leading to market strain.



