Crypto casino and exchange Rollbit announces it will burn its RLB tokens daily in proportion to platform revenue, resulting in a 63% price surge for the token.

According to a report published by CoinDesk, Rollbit, a crypto casino and exchange platform, revealed its plan to buy and burn RLB tokens daily based on revenue from their products, which include token trading with 1000x leverage, sports betting, arcade games, and a tokenized jackpot. In the past 24 hours, over $2.5 billion worth of crypto futures were traded on Rollbit's platform.

Co-founder "Lucky" stated in a tweet that 30% of fees generated from crypto futures, 20% from sports betting, and 10% from casino games will be allocated towards purchasing RLB tokens from the open market and burning them. With Rollbit's revenue surpassing $2 million in the past 24 hours, a significant portion of this will subsequently be used to fund RLB token purchases daily, applying ongoing buying pressure as long as the platform's usage continues to grow.

Despite the overall bear market, Rollbit has experienced rapid growth this year, attracting users with its diverse offerings in the gambling and trading sectors. Lucky attributes the platform's success to its diverse product lineup, stating that it has generated consistent revenue regardless of market conditions.

At the time of writing, the RLB token is trading at 16 cents.