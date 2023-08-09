CertiK Skynet has identified a substantial liquidity removal of approximately 30.96 WETH (~$57.5K) from the Deez Nuts (DEEZ) token.

CertiK, a leader in blockchain security and auditing, has issued a Skynet Alert regarding Deez Nuts (DEEZ) token. The alert notes that LP tokens were unlocked, leading to a significant liquidity removal of approximately 30.96 Wrapped Ethereum (WETH), equivalent to around $57.5K, from the token's pool. This security alert underscores the importance of robust security measures and continuous monitoring in the DeFi space to protect investor assets.