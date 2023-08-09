Last week, Ethereum saw its highest percentage of illicit flows in 2021, coinciding with a high-profile Curve Finance exploit that drained over $73 million from the leading DeFi protocol.

According to the Block report, Chainalysis data reveals that Ethereum, the leading proof-of-stake blockchain, faced its worst period of illicit flows this year last week. Illicit flows accounted for nearly 2% of total flows on Ethereum between July 30 and August 5 before returning to normal levels on August 6.

The previous highest percentage of illicit flows on Ethereum occurred in January, reaching 1.46% of total flows on the network.

It remains unclear what triggered the spike, but it coincides with a high-profile exploit of Curve Finance, a decentralized exchange. The exploit, which occurred on July 30, resulted in over $73 million being drained from Curve's pools after an attacker exploited vulnerable versions of the Vyper programming language through "reentrancy attacks." As of August 6, security analysts PeckShield have reported that $52.3 million has been recovered.

To apprehend the exploiter, Curve is currently offering a $1.85 million bounty to anyone who can provide information leading to a criminal conviction.