A flash loan exploit has recently been discovered in the contract ENF_ETHLEV, a proxy for EFVault, with the attacker gaining $544k across 9 transactions.

According to Certik Alert, security analysts have identified a flash loan exploit in the ENF_ETHLEV contract, which serves as a proxy for the EFVault. The inherited ERC20 methods in the EFVault were not correctly re-implemented, leading to a lack of non-reentrant modifiers or other necessary checks.

The exploiter managed to trigger the transfer() method of the EFVault from within the withdraw() function, making it susceptible to the attack. Overall, the attacker gained $544k across nine exploit transactions. Further investigation is required to understand the full extent and repercussions of this incident.

It is essential for affected users and the platform to implement necessary security measures promptly, tightening up any vulnerabilities in their contract coding and execution to prevent future occurrences of such incidents.

