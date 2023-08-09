South Korean police arrested Bitsonic CEO Jinwook Shin for allegedly stealing $7.5 million worth of investments and deposits from users. The investigation also revealed that the company's VP will face trial, although not under preliminary detention.

According to a CoinTelegraph report, South Korea has been cracking down on cryptocurrency crimes, as evident by local news outlet Chosun Biz reporting the arrest of Bitsonic CEO Jinwook Shin. Shin is accused of forgery, with prosecutors alleging that he manipulated the prices and trading volumes of cryptocurrency on Bitsonic between January 2019 and May 2021, leading to theft of $7.5 million (10 billion won) from users.

Despite Bitsonic facing liquidity issues and halting withdrawals, Shin reportedly continued to offer crypto to attract new clients. The investigation, which began in 2021, accuses the company's VP, known as Mr. A, of running a program to buy the cryptocurrency held by Shin on the exchange system. Shin's manipulation was allegedly facilitated through a shell company established in Singapore.

Bitsonic ceased operations in August 2021 due to "internal and external issues," coinciding with South Korean police shutting down 11 local crypto platforms for fraud. To combat increasing cryptocurrency crime rates and protect investors, South Korea has formed an interagency investigation unit dedicated to monitoring illicit activities in the market.



