Following the XIRTAM incident, Binance's security team has been diligently calculating asset losses for affected users, with an automatic return date set for September 4, 2023.

Binance has provided an update regarding the progress of asset recovery in the aftermath of the XIRTAM incident. The company has continued communications and efforts to resolve the issue, creating a form for users to apply for asset return. Binance's security team has been calculating the asset loss for each affected user, striving to ensure the accuracy of the calculations and the amount of damaged assets.

The firm has determined that all user assets meeting return conditions will be automatically returned on September 4, 2023. In its update, Binance reiterates its commitment to maintaining a "customer first" approach, promising to do its best to protect users and support the healthy development of the industry. Binance extends appreciation for users' patience, understanding, trust, and continued support during this recovery process.