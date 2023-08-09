CertiK Skynet has issued an alert for a potential exit scam related to PekoProtocol (PEKO), with the project's Twitter, Discord, app, and presale website all disappearing.

CertiK Skynet, the trusted provider of security insights and alerts in the blockchain industry, has identified a likely exit scam linked to PekoProtocol (PEKO). The contract address associated with the project is 0xA7341B1948E94CE1eabD80c94fc3A53Add3Adc34.

Evidence of this suspected exit scam comes from several sources, as the project's Twitter, Discord, app, and presale website have all been taken down. As a result, investors, users, and community members are left with no access to information or their funds within the protocol.

This incident highlights the inherent risks and concerns involved in investing in emerging blockchain projects. It emphasizes the importance of conducting thorough research and due diligence before investing in such projects to minimize the risk of falling victim to similar situations.

CertiK Skynet remains committed to monitoring and providing alerts for suspicious activities and potential threats in the blockchain and crypto space to help protect users and maintain the integrity of the industry.



