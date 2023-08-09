CertiK Skynet has detected a flash loan exploit on contract ENF_ETHLEV, a proxy for EFVault, with an attacker profiting $528,000 through multiple transactions.

Flash loan exploits remain a pressing issue in the DeFi ecosystem, as attackers take advantage of vulnerabilities and security flaws in smart contracts to conduct these operations. Despite advancements in smart contract security, flash loan exploits continue to pose a significant threat to both individual users and developers alike.

As the industry works to mitigate these risks, many turn to security auditing firms and solutions like CertiK Skynet to monitor and receive real-time insights into potential security threats or breaches. In the case of ENF_ETHLEV contract exploit, the alert serves as a reminder for the importance of effective and continuous smart contract security monitoring and assessment to protect both digital assets and users.



