The Ribbon indicator demonstrates that Bitcoin's bullish trend is not at risk, as it suggests that the cryptocurrency has bottomed out and is on an upward trajectory.

According to Cryptoquant.com, the Ribbon indicator, Bitcoin's market strength remains unthreatened. The Ribbon signal typically indicates that Bitcoin has reached its bottom when it starts to turn from top to bottom. Conversely, a rapid downward movement in the Ribbon suggests that a bullish trend is scaling steadily, with the opposite being true for a bearish outlook.

From December 2022 to January 2023, the Ribbon reached its conditional upper point, marking the bottom of Bitcoin as it gradually turned from top to bottom. This was followed by a rapid decline in the Ribbon in February 2023, signaling a steady development of the bullish trend.

At present, the bullish trend faces no apparent threats. The Ribbon indicator shows that danger to the upward trajectory could arise only if the Ribbon reaches its conditional lower point and then begins to stabilize and turn from bottom to top. However, this is not currently the case, indicating a continuation of Bitcoin's bullish trend.

