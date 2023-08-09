Senior Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas cites "contacts" from BlackRock and Invesco saying that a spot Bitcoin ETF approval may be only a matter of "when, not if," estimating it will likely happen within "four to six months."

This puts the space in competitive territory, as Cathie Wood, the founder, and CEO of ARK Invest expressed in an ETF IQ discussion. Wood mentioned that most of these ETFs will serve the same function—holding Bitcoin—making marketing critical for gaining market share. As a result, marketing efforts across ETFs are anticipated to be intense, competitive and possibly exaggerated.

A spot Bitcoin ETF would offer investors easy access to the cryptocurrency market by trading a fund backed directly by Bitcoin, instead of through a futures-based approach. The approval of such an ETF would signify a major milestone within the crypto space and potentially help to attract a more significant institutional investment.