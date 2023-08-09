Former co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets, Ryan Salame, is negotiating with federal prosecutors to possibly plead guilty to criminal charges following the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.

According to a report published by Bloomberg, Ryan Salame, ex-co-chief executive of FTX Digital Markets, is said to be in talks with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to criminal charges, including campaign finance law violations, in the aftermath of the cryptocurrency exchange's implosion. Insiders, who requested anonymity as discussions are not public, revealed that the Republican megadonor might enter a plea as early as next month.

It remains uncertain whether Salame will engage in a cooperation agreement with prosecutors and testify against FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Salame has been accused of using funds from FTX clients to donate to Republican candidates at SBF's direction. The Department of Justice plans to bring illegal campaign contribution charges against SBF, whose trial is set for October.