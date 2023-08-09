The Yield Guild Games (YGG) token experienced a huge pump over the past week, rising by 580% and peaking at $0.99 on Monday, August 7. On August 3, Yield Guild Games announced the 4th season of the Guild Advancement Program (GAP), which features some of the biggest names in the gaming space, triggering the surge.

Also, the announcement to launch a YGG/USDT trading pair for perpetual contracts on Binance fueled the rise.

However, as some venture capital firms that initially backed the project were transferring their tokens to centralized exchanges, the token abruptly crashed shortly after reaching this price level and is currently trading at about $0.34. The token on-chain movements might indicate that institutions would like to offload their tokens on the pump.