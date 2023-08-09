Binance Options is set to launch DOGEUSDT Weekly Options on August 10, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC), adding new opportunities for traders.

In a recent announcement, Binance Options will introduce DOGEUSDT Weekly Options on August 10, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC). These options contracts are European-style and will provide traders with additional choices in the market.

Additionally, new DOGEUSDT Weekly Options contracts will be listed every Thursday at 08:00 (UTC), giving traders a regular opportunity to engage with these options on a weekly basis.