Binance has added FDUSD as a new borrowable asset on Cross Margin and Isolated Margin, including new margin pairs for both trading options.
Announced on August 9, 2023, Binance now supports FDUSD as a new borrowable asset for both Cross Margin and Isolated Margin trading. Additionally, several new margin pairs have been introduced for Cross Margin and Isolated Margin trading:
New Cross Margin Pairs:
- BTC/FDUSD
- ETH/FDUSD
- FDUSD/USDT
- YGG/BTC
New Isolated Margin Pairs:
- BTC/FDUSD
- ETH/FDUSD
- FDUSD/USDT
- OP/BTC
This expansion offers users more options and flexibility when participating in margin trading on the Binance platform.