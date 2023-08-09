Binance has added FDUSD as a new borrowable asset on Cross Margin and Isolated Margin, including new margin pairs for both trading options.

Announced on August 9, 2023, Binance now supports FDUSD as a new borrowable asset for both Cross Margin and Isolated Margin trading. Additionally, several new margin pairs have been introduced for Cross Margin and Isolated Margin trading:

New Cross Margin Pairs:

- BTC/FDUSD

- ETH/FDUSD

- FDUSD/USDT

- YGG/BTC

New Isolated Margin Pairs:

- BTC/FDUSD

- ETH/FDUSD

- FDUSD/USDT

- OP/BTC

This expansion offers users more options and flexibility when participating in margin trading on the Binance platform.



