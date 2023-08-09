Binance has launched a new selection of Dual Investment products with updated Target Prices and Settlement Dates, enabling users to take advantage of Sell High or Buy Low products.

On August 9, 2023, Binance introduced a fresh batch of Dual Investment products, aiming to offer users the opportunity to navigate the market using Sell High or Buy Low products. Subscription to the new products will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Please note that the availability of these products and services may vary depending on the user's region. Users should familiarize themselves with the offerings available in their specific area before taking any action.

