Binance Futures announces the launch of the USDⓈ-M BNT perpetual contract at 12:00 (UTC) on August 10, 2023, offering users up to 20x leverage.

Binance Futures is set to launch the USDⓈ-M BNT perpetual contract, allowing users to trade with up to 20x leverage. The contract will go live at 12:00 (UTC) on August 10, 2023. The underlying asset for the contract is BNT, while the settlement asset is USDT. The contract features a tick size of 0.0001, a capped funding rate with clamped values, and 24/7 trading hours. The platform will also support Multi-Assets Mode for this perpetual contract.

More information on the USDⓈ-M BNT perpetual contract can be found in the table below:

- USDⓈ-M Perpetual Contract: BNTUSDT

- Launch Time: 2023-08-10 12:00 (UTC)

- Underlying Asset: BNT

- Settlement Asset: USDT

- Tick Size: 0.0001

- Capped Funding Rate: Clamp (Funding Rate, -0.75 * Maintenance Margin Ratio, 0.75 * Maintenance Margin Ratio)

- Max Leverage: 20x

- Trading Hours: 24/7

- Multi-Assets Mode: Supported

