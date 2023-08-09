Binance has announced that trading and subscription services for ADAUP/USDT and ADADOWN/USDT leveraged token trading pairs will be ceased on August 16, 2023, at 03:00 (UTC).

Binance users will no longer be able to trade or subscribe to ADAUP/USDT and ADADOWN/USDT leveraged token trading pairs starting from August 16, 2023, at 03:00 (UTC). All trade orders will be automatically removed after the specified deadline. The redemption service, however, will remain available until further notice, with more details to be provided in a separate announcement.

It is important to note that the products and services mentioned in this announcement may not be available in all regions. Users are advised to familiarize themselves with the specific offerings available in their respective locations.

