Binance US announces its support for the upcoming Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Plato Hardfork, scheduled to occur at block 30,720,096 or approximately at 8:26 p.m. PDT / 11:26 p.m. EDT on August 9, 2023.

Binance US has confirmed its support for the forthcoming BSC Plato Hardfork. While trading will not be affected by the hardfork, deposits and withdrawals will be temporarily suspended during the process. Users can expect normal service to resume once the hardfork is completed and stability is ensured. The hardfork aims to implement various improvements and updates to the Binance Smart Chain to increase its overall performance and efficiency.

