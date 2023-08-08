The Federal Reserve has announced plans to augment its supervision of US regulated banks' cryptocurrency activities under the newly introduced "novel activities supervision program."

According to Blockworks, The US central bank's program aims to oversee cryptocurrencies, other emerging asset classes, and applications of distributed ledger technology (DLT) with the potential for a substantial impact on the financial system. The program's goals include enhancing supervision over activities such as "crypto-asset custody, crypto-collateralized lending, facilitating crypto-asset trading, and engaging in stablecoin/dollar token issuance or distribution."

Alongside DLT and crypto-related activities, the program will scrutinize technology-driven partnerships with nonbanks that deliver financial services to customers. The Federal Reserve seeks to ensure that state member banks enact controls for conducting activities in a safe and sound manner by focusing on projects using DLT and traditional banking entities involved in specific crypto activities.

The program will integrate under the current supervisory processes, with experts working alongside existing supervisory teams. It is designed to allow innovations that enhance access to financial services while safeguarding bank customers, banking organizations, and financial stability.

However, it remains unclear which firms will undergo the more stringent oversight. The Federal Reserve has indicated that all banks supervised by the central bank will fall under the program's jurisdiction, suggesting that regional financial operators will be included. The program is risk-based, with the level and intensity of supervision varying depending on each banking organization's engagement in novel activities.

