According to CoinDesk, Marathon Digital, one of North America's largest Bitcoin miners, reported lower than expected results in its Q2 earnings. The miner posted an adjusted loss per share of $0.13 on revenues of $81.8 million, compared to the FactSet analyst estimates of a $0.06 loss per share on revenues of $83.4 million.

Despite the disappointing figures, Marathon Digital has demonstrated significant growth in its hash rate and efficiency. CEO Fred Thiel highlighted the company's progress in Q2, and Marathon managed to increase its computing power on the Bitcoin network to 17.7 exahash per second (EH/s) in June.

The company's shares remained flat at $15.73 in after-hours trading but have experienced an overall increase of almost 360% this year, driven by the surging price of Bitcoin.

