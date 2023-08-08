Binance has introduced a new feature for their Futures Grid Bot users, allowing them to view estimated liquidation prices. Accessible via the order form, this feature aims to provide users with enhanced trading transparency and risk monitoring. Available on both the Binance web and app platforms, the Futures Grid Bot simplifies trading management by combining trade automation with up-to-date liquidation information.
Binance Futures Grid Bot Features Estimated Liquidation Prices
2023-08-08 20:02
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
