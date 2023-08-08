According to Bloomberg, PayPal is optimistic about generating increased revenue from payment flows through its impending stablecoin launch. As the company seeks regulatory approval for its digital currency offering, PayPal has highlighted the revenue opportunities tied to payment processing, including merchant services and peer-to-peer transactions. The global payment giant believes that the adoption of stablecoins will complement existing payment methods, providing customers with a seamless, more efficient, and secure shopping experience.
PayPal Envisions Stablecoin Revenue Growth from Payment Flows
2023-08-08 20:00
