According to Cointelegraph, the Brazilian central bank has officially branded its forthcoming Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) as "Drex." Previously known as the "digital real," the Drex will represent a digital form of Brazil's national currency, aiming to modernize the country's monetary system and provide a more efficient, secure, and accessible means of payment.
2023-08-08 19:17
