According to CoinGecko, in the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has experienced a 2.4% increase and is now trading above the $29,800 mark. This recent surge further demonstrates the price volatility inherent in cryptocurrencies, with market sentiment and external factors continuing to impact their valuations. Investors should stay informed of any new developments in the cryptocurrency market to make informed decisions.
Bitcoin Rises 2.4%, Surpasses $29,800 Mark
2023-08-08 18:45
