According to CoinDesk, US prosecutors announced on Tuesday that the Justice Department plans to pursue charges against SBF for an "illegal campaign contribution" scheme during the upcoming trial in October. This announcement comes two weeks after prosecutors stated that the charge could not be brought against SBF due to treaty obligations.

The prosecutors will file a replacement indictment next week, consisting of seven charges from the original indictment. Only one campaign contribution charge will be excluded based on the US extradition treaty with the Bahamas. The campaign contribution charge will be included in a wire fraud charge.

The Justice Department asserts that SBF's illegal campaign contributions were part of the original money laundering and fraud scheme. The forthcoming motion will reportedly provide details on how the contributions were used as direct evidence of the trial charges.

SBF is currently scheduled to stand trial on October 2nd, facing seven counts including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. A subsequent trial in March will address five additional counts, such as conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitter, and conspiracy to bribe foreign government officials.