According to Bitcoin News, Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz announced today that insiders at BlackRock and Invesco have indicated that the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF is imminent. The issue at hand is not "if" but "when" the ETF will be approved. Novogratz estimates the approval timeline to be within the next four to six months.
Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz Foresees Bitcoin ETF Approval in Months
2023-08-08 14:58
