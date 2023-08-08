According to a report by German business daily Handelsblatt, the country's financial regulator Bafin is currently investigating the Worldcoin project. The regulator's spokesperson stated that if a company tries to enter the German market without necessary licenses, such as through a German-language website or application, they will investigate it.

Previously, the German data watchdog had been investigating aspects of Worldcoin since late last year over concerns related to the large-scale sensitive biometric data involved. Michael Will, chairman of the German data watchdog, highlighted potential risks, including whether users provided clear and unambiguous consent for the processing of their sensitive biometric data.

Additionally, privacy regulators in France (CNIL) and the UK (Information Commissioner's Office) are also currently investigating Worldcoin.

