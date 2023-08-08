According to Cryptopolitan, PayPal recently introduced its proprietary stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), in partnership with Paxos Trust. The digital asset, pegged to the US dollar, aims to accelerate cryptocurrency adoption within mainstream payment systems, leveraging PayPal's large user base.

However, PYUSD's "assetProtection" feature has drawn controversy. Critics argue that it creates a centralization attack vector, as it can freeze and potentially erase users' balances, deviating from the decentralized ethos of many cryptocurrencies. Ripple's CTO, David Schwartz, addressed these concerns by emphasizing that PYUSD's centralization aspect arises from its value being tied to PayPal's legal obligation to exchange it for US dollars. Schwartz added that the debated security feature aims to protect innocent users from receiving tokens that PayPal isn't legally obliged to redeem.