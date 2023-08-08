According to CoinDesk, blockchain security company Forta Network has upgraded its fraud detector service, adding new threat types, smart contract scanners, and malicious URL data to its system. The new version of the service, set to go live on Tuesday, will be available on seven of the company's supported chains, including Ethereum, Polygon, and BNB Chain. The previous version of the system focused solely on on-chain data. In collaboration with security firms like Blocksec and Nethermind, the updated version uses predictive techniques to flag on-chain addresses and contracts that resemble known scammers.