As Shibarium's mainnet launch approaches, its trifecta tokens have experienced mixed market activity. Bone ShibaSwap token, the governance token for Shibarium's decentralized exchange ShibaSwap, saw a recovery in the past 24 hours following a sizeable price drop over the weekend. Additionally, Doge Killer (LEASH), another token from the Shibarium trifecta, recorded 4%+ growth since yesterday morning, reaching $534 per unit.

In contrast, Shiba Inu (SHIB) suffered a substantial sell-off, pushing its price down by 11.82% to $0.00000901, after a 20% surge at the onset of the weekend. BONE is anticipated to be used as a gas token on Shibarium's Layer 2 blockchain for transfer fees.