According to Foresight News, crypto financial services firm Galaxy Digital Holdings has reported a narrowed net loss of $46 million in Q2 2023, a considerable improvement from the $554.7 million loss in the same period last year. Despite a 54% drop in trading revenue from the first quarter to $59.5 million, the company saw substantial growth in asset management income. In Q2, Galaxy Digital's asset management revenue increased dramatically by 619%, reaching $33.8 million, mainly due to increased net income realized by venture capital platform investments. The company offers various services, including cryptocurrency trading, asset management, and mining.

