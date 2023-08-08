According to Foresight News, crypto financial services firm Galaxy Digital Holdings has reported a narrowed net loss of $46 million in Q2 2023, a considerable improvement from the $554.7 million loss in the same period last year. Despite a 54% drop in trading revenue from the first quarter to $59.5 million, the company saw substantial growth in asset management income. In Q2, Galaxy Digital's asset management revenue increased dramatically by 619%, reaching $33.8 million, mainly due to increased net income realized by venture capital platform investments. The company offers various services, including cryptocurrency trading, asset management, and mining.
Galaxy Digital's Q2 Losses Narrow, Asset Management Income Sees 619% Increase
2023-08-08 14:16
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
