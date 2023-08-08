According to CoinDesk, Bitmain, the world's largest bitcoin mining rig maker, and crypto platform Anchorage Digital are expected to take equity stakes in Core Scientific, the second-largest publicly listed bitcoin miner, as it emerges from bankruptcy. Under Core Scientific's amended reorganization plan, the company will purchase 27,000 Bitmain Antminer S19j XP units for $77.1 million, funded by $23 million in cash and $54 million in company equity.

Lenders that provided funds for Core Scientific to buy equipment may choose to have their claims converted to equity or take on secured debt in the emerging company at 80% of their claims' value. Anchorage Digital is expected to opt for the equity option. Core Scientific is also in talks for a $55 million equity rights offering for current common stockholders and is negotiating settlements with equipment and services providers.

The reorganization plan is subject to creditors' votes, and many settlements described in the plan require court approval.