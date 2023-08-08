A mysterious wallet transferred close to 4.4 trillion SHIB to a newly created address, as on-chain data shows increased whale activity surrounding the Shiba Inu token.

According to Whale Alert, an anonymous wallet address transferred approximately 4.4 trillion SHIB tokens to a new address yesterday, valued at $39,276,886. This latest movement of trillions of SHIB joins several other similar transactions recorded on Sunday and Monday, with 4,382,252,578,938 SHIB and 4,412,252,578,938 SHIB transferred to new anonymous wallets respectively.

On Monday, on-chain data provider IntoTheBlock reported that large SHIB whales currently hold roughly 11 trillion SHIB tokens. This increased whale activity coincides with the Shiba Inu marketing team member Lucie's tweet on July 28 announcing that the Shibarium Beta version of the cross-chain bridge began public testing. The bridge allows for the transfer of ETH from the Ethereum testnet to Shibarium, with each transfer expected to take about 30 minutes. The ongoing developments and significant transactions hint at the growing interest in Shiba Inu token among large holders, potentially influencing the token's overall market dynamics.

