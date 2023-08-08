Lazarus, a notorious North Korean cybercrime group, staged a fake job interview to gain access to CoinsPaid and steal nearly $40 million in an advanced and persistent operation that lasted several months.

According to Cointime, hackers from the North Korean cybercrime group Lazarus reportedly used an elaborate fake job interview scheme to access CoinsPaid's systems, a major cryptocurrency payment provider. The group stole nearly $40 million in a sophisticated and prolonged operation that spanned six months. During this time, the attackers meticulously studied CoinsPaid's operations and staff to exploit its security systems effectively.

Posing as a recruiter, the hackers offered a job to a CoinsPaid employee and instructed them to download a malicious file during the interview process. This action provided Lazarus with the access needed to infiltrate the system and steal the funds.

In an attempt to cover their tracks, the hackers utilized various services to obfuscate the stolen cryptocurrency's trail and used multiple digital wallets to receive the funds. The bold intrusion into CoinsPaid underscores the risks that cybercrime groups like Lazarus pose to the security and stability of the cryptocurrency industry.