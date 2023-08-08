Binance Futures is set to adjust the leverage and margin tiers of the USDⓈ-M DODOBUSD Perpetual Contract on August 8, 2023, as the platform continues to enhance its offerings.

Binance Futures has announced that it will make adjustments to the leverage and margin tiers of the USDⓈ-M DODOBUSD Perpetual Contract on August 8, 2023, at 11:30 (UTC). This move demonstrates Binance Futures' commitment to refining its products and services to better cater to the demands and needs of its users. The adjustments will provide traders with more trading options and flexibility, supporting a more diverse range of trading strategies. Binance keeps monitoring the market and will continue to improve its services to ensure an optimal trading experience for customers.