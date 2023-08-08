Following a ~50% price increase in DODO tokens in just one day, investors have deposited their unlocked tokens to Binance, with 6 addresses depositing 6.3 million DODO ($1.01 million).

According to Scopescan, DODO token's price recently experienced a massive pump of ~50% within a single day. Investors who received their unlocked tokens didn't hesitate to deposit them to Binance. Yesterday, six addresses received unlocked tokens amounting to 6.3 million DODO (worth approximately $1.01 million) and subsequently deposited these assets on the Binance platform. The rapid price increase and the depositing of unlocked tokens to Binance highlight the growing interest and trading activity surrounding the DODO project.

